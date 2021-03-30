Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 526 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,262,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.90 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

