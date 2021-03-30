Truvestments Capital LLC Has $132,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 588,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 332,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

