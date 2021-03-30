Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,905 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $512,707.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,828 shares of company stock worth $13,289,754. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.