Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $158,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.30. 139,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $275.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.