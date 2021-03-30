Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trxade Group stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. Trxade Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

