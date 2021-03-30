Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trxade Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.