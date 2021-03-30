Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.