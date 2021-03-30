Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 46,966 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 329.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

