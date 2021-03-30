Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 10,460 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

JACK opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

