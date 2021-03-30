Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.67 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 247.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.