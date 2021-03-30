Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.77 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Essent Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

