Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $225.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

