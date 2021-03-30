Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 5,740 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.