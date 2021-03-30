Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

