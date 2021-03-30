Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Update

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.