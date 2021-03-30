Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 20,742 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 313.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.