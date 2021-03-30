Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. 30,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

