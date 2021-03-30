Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 38,236 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,827.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.