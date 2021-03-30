Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

