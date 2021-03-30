Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $179.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

