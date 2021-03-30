Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

