Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,015 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

ECL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

