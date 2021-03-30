UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,331 ($95.78) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,598.82 ($86.21) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,768.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market cap of £96.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

