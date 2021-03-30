UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 384,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

