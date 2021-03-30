Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Umpqua by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 570,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Umpqua by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Umpqua by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 196,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

