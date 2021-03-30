UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNF opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

