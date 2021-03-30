Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,544.55 ($59.37).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,098 ($53.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £107.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,930.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,387.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

