Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €17.50 ($20.59) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.64 ($32.52).

Uniper stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.90 ($37.53). 197,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.66. Uniper has a 1 year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €31.94 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

