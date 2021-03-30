United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.37.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

