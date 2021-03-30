United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $36.12 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.10. 166,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,554,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.68 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

