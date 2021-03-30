United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $26.71 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,714,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.58. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

