United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,963. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $240.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

