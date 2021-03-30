United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.49. 46,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

