United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

IEUR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

