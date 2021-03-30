Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,321 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $18,986,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.