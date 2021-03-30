Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the February 28th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Uranium Participation stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.