Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.69 and a 1-year high of $192.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

