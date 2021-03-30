Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $556.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

