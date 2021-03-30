USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Short Interest Update

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

