V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,266.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.26 or 0.00633603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.