Valor Token Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,526.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

