Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 1,311 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

