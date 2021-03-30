Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New $242,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,816. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

