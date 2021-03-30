Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 57,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

