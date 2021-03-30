Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 320,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

