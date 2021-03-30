Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

Shares of HD traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.28. 103,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $305.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

