VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 120,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

