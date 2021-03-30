VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 453,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,658,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.