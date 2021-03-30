Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 321.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 346,853 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

