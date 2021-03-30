Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day moving average of $245.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.